Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Purchases 5,864 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 14.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $26,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,913 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,639,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,237 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 277,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,082,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 54,823 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,381,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,338. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

