Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock traded down $51.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,924.03. 4,736,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,479. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,987.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,836.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

