Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of SCHG traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,213. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.62 and a twelve month high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

