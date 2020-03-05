Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 22,941 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,941 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $21,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.94. 3,549,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.