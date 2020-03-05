Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 232 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.95. 43,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.36. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $136.11 and a 12 month high of $168.31.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

