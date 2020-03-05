Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.27.

DIS stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.98. 22,376,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,959,251. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.62. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $205.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

