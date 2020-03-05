CPChain (CPC) Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. CPChain has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $95,690.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPChain has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000662 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About CPChain

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

