Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) rose 5.9% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $423.39 and last traded at $421.17, approximately 271,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 139,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $397.77.

Specifically, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $395.50 per share, with a total value of $197,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,525 shares of company stock valued at $69,806,590. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,037,000 after acquiring an additional 352,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $45,408,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 104,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 303,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,194,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

