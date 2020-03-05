Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.32

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and traded as low as $6.99. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 1,023 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 10,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $68,914.70. Also, Director Joseph S. Steinberg bought 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $63,433.97. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 87,730 shares of company stock worth $623,166. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.