Critical Analysis: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Waddell & Reed Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 1.25 $111.71 million $7.36 9.97 Waddell & Reed Financial $1.07 billion 0.91 $114.99 million $1.88 7.65

Waddell & Reed Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Piper Sandler Companies. Waddell & Reed Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piper Sandler Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies and Waddell & Reed Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Waddell & Reed Financial 5 0 1 0 1.33

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.53%. Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus target price of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Waddell & Reed Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Waddell & Reed Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 12.86% 13.83% 7.78% Waddell & Reed Financial 10.74% 15.74% 10.59%

Dividends

Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Waddell & Reed Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waddell & Reed Financial pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waddell & Reed Financial has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Waddell & Reed Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partners' variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

