Critical Analysis: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & DynTek (NASDAQ:DYNE)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trip.com Group and DynTek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.57%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than DynTek.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and DynTek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $4.52 billion 3.73 $162.00 million $0.94 32.50 DynTek $169.82 million 0.18 $2.19 million N/A N/A

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and DynTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 11.15% 4.31% 2.10% DynTek N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DynTek has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DynTek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats DynTek on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. The company has strategic partnership agreements with Meliá Hotels International, S.A. to provide access to membership offers and benefits on 400 Meliá hotels on Ctrip's Website and mobile app; and TripAdvisor, Inc. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in November 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

