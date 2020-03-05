Critical Contrast: Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) vs. Entera Bio (NYSE:ENTX)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Qiagen has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen -2.72% 13.00% 6.29% Entera Bio N/A -141.42% -97.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Qiagen and Entera Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 1 13 6 0 2.25 Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Qiagen currently has a consensus target price of $36.08, indicating a potential downside of 13.03%. Entera Bio has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.97%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Qiagen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qiagen and Entera Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $1.53 billion 6.13 -$41.46 million $1.43 29.01 Entera Bio $500,000.00 62.63 -$10.30 million N/A N/A

Entera Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qiagen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Entera Bio beats Qiagen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. It also provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, an application for analysis and interpretation of human sequencing data generated with next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence-based variant classification; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web-based portal that enables researchers to search and order bioinformatics solutions and linking biological interpretation from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation systems for laboratories. Its automation platforms include QIAsymphony, a modular system; QIAsymphony SP for sample preparation; QIAsymphony AS for assay setup; Rotor-Gene Q, a rotary real-time PCR cycler system; QIAstat-Dx for molecular analysis of common syndromes; GeneReader NGS System, a sample to insight NGS solution for laboratories to deliver actionable results; NeuMoDx 288 and NeuMoDx 96 for automation of higher-throughput PCR testing in clinical laboratories; and QIAcube and QIAcube connect workstations, which provides versatile solutions for automated sample processing; It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. QIAGEN N.V. has collaboration agreements with Ares Genetics and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Entera Bio Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of D.N.A Biomedical Solutions Ltd.

