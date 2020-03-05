Critical Review: Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) and Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) and Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Grasim Industries has a beta of -1.52, meaning that its stock price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Udg Healthcare has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grasim Industries and Udg Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grasim Industries $10.48 billion 0.88 $253.38 million N/A N/A Udg Healthcare $1.32 billion 1.89 $3.80 million N/A N/A

Grasim Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Udg Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grasim Industries and Udg Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Udg Healthcare 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Grasim Industries and Udg Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grasim Industries 5.60% 7.54% 2.72% Udg Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grasim Industries beats Udg Healthcare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells viscose staple fiber, chemicals, cement, and textiles in India and internationally. The company operates through Fibre and Pulp, Chemicals, Cement, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress material, knitted wear, and non-woven applications; and wood pulp. The company also offers cement products comprising grey cement; white cement for floorings and exterior wall finishes under the Birla White brand name; ready mix concrete; and putty for wall finishing and various architectural applications. In addition, it provides chemical products, such as rayon grade caustic soda; stable bleaching powder used in water purification, sanitation, and as a bleaching agent; poly aluminum chloride used in water treatment, paper sizing, and effluent treatment; and chloro sulphonic acid used in vinyl sulphate, the raw material for dyes and intermediates, saccharin, drugs, and pharmaceuticals, as well as chlorine/hydrochloric acid and chlorinated paraffin wax products. Further, the company provides textile products that include fabrics, synthetic yarns, and worsted dyed yarn spun, as well as branded suitings under the Grasim and Graviera brand names. It sells its textile products through a retail network of exclusive showrooms, as well as through wholesalers and multi-brand outlets. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Nagda, India.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services. This segment supports healthcare professionals and patients at various stages of the product life cycle; and provides field and contact center sales teams, healthcare communications, patient support, audit, advisory, medical information, and event management services to approximately 300 healthcare companies. The Sharp segment provides contract and clinical trial packaging services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and serialization solutions. The company was formerly known as United Drug plc and changed its name to UDG Healthcare plc in August 2013. UDG Healthcare plc was founded in 1948 and is based in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland.

