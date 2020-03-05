Critical Survey: Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) versus HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 3.94% 12.20% 4.98% HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 5.73% 24.39% 10.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Fujitsu and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 1 0 2 0 2.33 HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fujitsu and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $35.57 billion 0.61 $941.06 million $0.92 23.10 HENNES & MAURIT/ADR $24.63 billion 1.22 $1.42 billion $0.17 21.35

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fujitsu. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fujitsu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fujitsu pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR beats Fujitsu on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business networks and Internet/mobile content distribution; system support services, including maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The company's Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones, as well as navigation systems and mobile communication equipment. Its Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides SAP infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves retail, automotive, manufacturing, financial, telecommunications, and healthcare sectors. The company operates in the Americas, Oceania, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Japan, India, and rest of Asia. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms. The company provides its products under the H&M, COS, Weekday, Cheap Monday, Monki, H&M Home, & Other Stories, ARKET, and Afound. As of March 29, 2018, it had approximately 4,900 stores in 72 markets, including franchise markets; and 47 online markets. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

