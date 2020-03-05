Critical Survey: Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) versus AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:AVMXY)

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) and AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Proteon Therapeutics and AVITA MED LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.73 million ($1.15) -24.95 AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 118.31 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -20.23

Proteon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA MED LTD/S. Proteon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA MED LTD/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Proteon Therapeutics and AVITA MED LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -118.68% AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Proteon Therapeutics and AVITA MED LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20 AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Proteon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential downside of 88.38%. AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.74%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA MED LTD/S is more favorable than Proteon Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S beats Proteon Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. The company develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for patients with chronic kidney disease. It is also evaluating vonapanitase in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About AVITA MED LTD/S

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.