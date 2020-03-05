CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $100,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,223. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $119.33 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

