CSFB Lowers National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$69.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CSFB from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.25.

Shares of NA traded down C$2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$60.09 and a 12 month high of C$75.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.20.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.0200003 EPS for the current year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 20,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total value of C$1,436,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at C$404,895.31.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

