Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,154 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.34% of Cummins worth $93,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after buying an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cummins by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,524,000 after acquiring an additional 194,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cummins by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 661,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,326,000 after acquiring an additional 112,479 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,621. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

