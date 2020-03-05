Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 0.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Illumina by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN stock traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.02. 1,077,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,386. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.43 and a 12 month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $850,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

