Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 551 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,223,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

