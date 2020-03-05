Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.37% of Hawkins worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 498.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hawkins by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

HWKN traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $409.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWKN. ValuEngine cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

