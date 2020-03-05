Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,766 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,590,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,912,000 after buying an additional 1,645,015 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,441,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,062,000 after acquiring an additional 36,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apache by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 259,616 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apache by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,459,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,340,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Apache by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,354,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 165,813 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.34. 5,687,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

