Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.6% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

MDT stock traded down $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,842,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.18. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

