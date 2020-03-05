Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.25.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.31 on Thursday, reaching $488.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,887. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $494.56. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total value of $19,494,665.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 412,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,981,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,587 shares of company stock worth $34,360,840 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.