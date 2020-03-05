Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 20,874.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after buying an additional 313,124 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 436,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after acquiring an additional 266,417 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,691,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,858,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,223,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,629,000 after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $4.94 on Thursday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 850,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,358. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

