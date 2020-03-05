Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Plains GP comprises 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.08% of Plains GP worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,433,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 130,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $970,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 165,187 shares of company stock worth $2,520,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

PAGP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 2,825,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.26. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. Plains GP’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

