Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Ventas makes up about 1.3% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Ventas by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 149.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.79. 5,116,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.31. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

