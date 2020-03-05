Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $999,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,326,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,983,942. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

