Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,297 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 3.74% of S&W Seed worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SANW shares. ValuEngine upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Monday, February 24th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 7,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,916. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 20.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&W Seed news, insider Mfp Partners Lp purchased 22,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $66,186.45. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,030 shares of company stock valued at $82,914 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&W Seed Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

