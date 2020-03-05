Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $821,000 in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.07% of Natus Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,464. The company has a market cap of $917.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.26 and a beta of 0.89. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $34.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

