Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern makes up 1.4% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.02. 1,539,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.50. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $109.37 and a 52-week high of $178.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,493. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.