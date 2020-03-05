Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,105,800 shares of company stock worth $43,901,350. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 21,528,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,323,268. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

