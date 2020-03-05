Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 156.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Heico by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 27.6% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 26.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heico alerts:

HEI traded down $7.58 on Thursday, hitting $111.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Heico Corp has a 52-week low of $89.25 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. UBS Group upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

In other news, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Heico Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.