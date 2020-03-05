Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up about 1.6% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.54. 1,093,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,862. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $135.42 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.22.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

