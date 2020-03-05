Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,897 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for about 2.8% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.25% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,032,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

NYSE KW traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.35. 445,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.