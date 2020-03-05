Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up about 1.3% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in FMC by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth about $3,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,288 shares of company stock valued at $40,214,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $4.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.83. The stock had a trading volume of 798,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.99. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their price objective on FMC from to in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

