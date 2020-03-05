Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 4,722 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,205 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,585,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,645,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,501,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after buying an additional 1,183,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,295,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 68,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,975. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.