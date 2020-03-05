Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 6,200 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Crocs by 4,006.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $43.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

