Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,870,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 441,399 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after purchasing an additional 381,251 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after purchasing an additional 217,280 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hexcel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,305,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,707,000 after purchasing an additional 112,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

NYSE HXL traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

