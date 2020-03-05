CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 42,765 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of CVS Health worth $100,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.34. 949,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,249,014. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

