Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Down 9.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) traded down 9.5% on Tuesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The company traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.59, 2,200,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,442,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 1,905.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

