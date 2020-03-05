Dennis J. Wilson Sells 37,030 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LULU opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,261,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,776,000 after acquiring an additional 275,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

