Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LYFT from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LYFT from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. LYFT has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LYFT will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,722 shares of company stock worth $1,391,061.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in LYFT by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LYFT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in LYFT by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in LYFT by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

