Digirad (DRAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ DRAD opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Digirad has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Digirad alerts:

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Digirad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digirad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.