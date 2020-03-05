Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) Insider Neil A. Johnson Acquires 5,000 Shares

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £16,900 ($22,230.99).

Shares of ELTA opened at GBX 332.50 ($4.37) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 360.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 345.65. Electra Private Equity Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.09 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 509.43 ($6.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $127.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

Separately, HSBC boosted their target price on Electra Private Equity from GBX 407 ($5.35) to GBX 441 ($5.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Electra Private Equity

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

