Emcor Group Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NYSE:EME)

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emcor Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Emcor Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. Emcor Group has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,400,000 after purchasing an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emcor Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,197,000 after acquiring an additional 69,545 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emcor Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 122,222 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 799,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.