Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 43,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 209,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 58.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 131,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.47. 447,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,005. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

