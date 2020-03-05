Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Enbridge by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 84,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 365,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Enbridge by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 7,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,592,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $535,959,000 after acquiring an additional 637,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Enbridge by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 322,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,507,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,212. The company has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

