Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Trading Down 7.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX)’s stock price was down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Enerflex traded as low as C$7.28 and last traded at C$7.31, approximately 212,991 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 421,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.92.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $710.26 million and a PE ratio of 4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

