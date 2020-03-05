Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) CEO Thomas F. Karam Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00.

NASDAQ:ETRN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,975,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,486. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.